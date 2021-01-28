UrduPoint.com
Top Seeded Advance As National Table Tennis Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:28 PM

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Championship begins

The second youth empowering National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship kicked off here on Thursday at Olympian Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The second youth empowering National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship kicked off here on Thursday at Olympian Lala Rafique sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex.

Former Chief Commissioner Right to Information and Chairman KP Table Tennis Association Azmat Hanif Orakzai was the chief guest on this occasion.

Col. Junaid of Army Sports Control board, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Khan, Director Development Saleem Raza, SVP KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, Youth Ambassador of the US Embassy in Islamabad and CEO Absar Welfare Foundation, Tournament Director Syed Jaber, Coaches Yasir Khan, Amna and Saira, players, officials and spectators were also present at the formally opening ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, soon after inaugurating the Master Cup, Azmat Hanif Orakzai said teams from all provinces besides Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Railways and Islamabad are taking part.

He said the government is very keen and that is why Directorate of Sports KP extended all out support to the association for holding such a Cup. He also appreciated Absar Ali for his support as young ambassador. His contribution is vital for the promotion and supporting of the players, he added.

Earlier, he formally inaugurated the Master Cup in a colorful opening ceremony. In the opening match top seeded and Pakistan No. 1 Fahad Khawjah, who represented Pakistan in the International Masters in Doha Qatar and Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, recorded one-sided victory against Muhamad Yousaf of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-8. Fahad Khwaja, a current national champion, did not take any time in eliminating his rival in straight sets.

In the other thrilling match seeding player Faizan Zahoor of Pakistan Army recorded victory against Owais Jamshed of Pakistan Army by 3-2, the score was 13-11, 12-14, 11-9, 9-11 and 11-9.

Faizan Zahoor played well but he failed tough resistance against Owais Jamshed, also from Pakistan Army. Both Faizan and Owais played well and some good smashes and attacking spin were witnessed.

Promising Ummam Khawjah also played and defeated his rival Abbas Amjad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7. In the other matches Shah Khan of Wapda beat Mansoor Akram Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-5, Faheem Raza Wapda beat Muhamad Usman Wapda 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-5.

Asim Qurashi Wapda beat Abdullah Naeem Islamabad 3-1, the score was 13-11, 7-11, 11-9 and 11-7, Nazim Asfhraf Railways beat Obaid Shah of Army 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7, Sharjeel Khatab Army beat Abdul islam Wapda 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8.

In the other matches Basit Ali Wapda beat Abdullah Nazir Islamabad 3-2, 13-11, 8-11, 9-11, 13-11 and 11-9, Shahzain Raza beat Shayan Farooq of KP by 3-1, 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9, Haseeb Khan of KP beat Abid Iqbal of Punjab 3-2, the score was 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8. Bilal Yaseen of Wapda beat Jabir of KP 3-0, the score 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Ummam Khawjah beat Abbas Amjad KP 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6.

He said that Directorate of Sports has extended all out support in holding the Championship wherein more than 100 men and women players from across the country are taking part. The National Masters Cup Table Tennis Championship will continue up February 1, 2021.

A total of 32 male and 16 female players were part of the Championship.

