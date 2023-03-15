Top seeded advance in BoK National Women Squash Championship

Easy sailing for top seeded in the ongoing Bank of Khyber National Women Senior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Easy sailing for top seeded in the ongoing Bank of Khyber National Women Senior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

The top seeded secured victories against their respective rivals in the first round and successfully moved to the second round.

In the Wednesday matches Naheed Faiz defeated Manahil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-6 and 11-8, second seeded Zphra Abdullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Rubab Shahid of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-3, Kainat Amir of KP beat Raheela Shahid of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-7, Hira Aqeel beat Sara of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8, Manahil Aqeel ZTBL beat Sahar Noor of KP by 12-10, 11-9 and 11-8, Rushna Mehboob of ZTBL beat Maliha Shah of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-9, Umm-e-Kulsoom of KP beat Nashia Shahid of KP by 3-0, Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army beat Mashal Khan of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-4 and 11-8, Wajeeha Altaf of KP beat Rida Hussain of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 12-10.