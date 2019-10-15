UrduPoint.com
Top Seeds Advance To Quarterfinals Of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

Top three seeded players of Boys' Singles moved into the quarterfinals of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships by beating their respective opponents in straight sets at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Top three seeded players of Boys' Singles moved into the quarterfinals of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships by beating their respective opponents in straight sets at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Unseeded Kang Gunuk of Korea caused a major set when he eliminated 4th Seed Knese Luca Mmanuel of Germany in straight-set match 6-0, 7-6(4). Top seed Webb Daniel of Great Britain (GBR), 2nd Seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan and 3rd Seed Min-Joon KIM of Korea recorded emphatic wins.

Pakistan's Seed Nouman Aftab, Shoaib Khan (PAK), Seed Saqib Hayat and Kamil Ahmed also advanced to quarterfinals by beating their respective opponents in one-sided affairs.

Shoaib Khan comfortably breezed into quarterfinal by beating the last week's finalist of ITF Pakistan Kim Dong Hwan 6-0, 6-4. He will now face top seed Daniel Webb in the 1st quarterfinal, whereas second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman take on compatriot Ahmed Kamil in the quarterfinal.

In Girls' Singles event a major upset was made when 2nd seed Safi Meshkatolzahra was eliminated by unseeded talented Jang Soo-Ha of Korea in two straight sets match 6-3, 6-1. Jang is a daughter of Pakistani, who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another thrilling contest of the day took place between Thouard Clemence of France and Mahin Qureshi of Pakistan, which the former won two-set thriller 7-6(3), 7-6(3). Whereas Top seed Aysegul Mert of Turkeministan, 3rd seed Valitova Arina of Russia, 4th seed Choi Ji-Woo of Korea moved to the quarterfinal in straight set match.

Brief results of the matches till filing of this report: Boy's Singles (2nd Round:) Webb Daniel (GBR) beat Lai Yu-Shun (TPE) 6-4, 6-2; Shaoib Khan (PAK) beat Kim Dong Hwan (KOR) 6-0, 6-4; Kang Gunuk (KOR) beat Knese Luca Mmanuel (GER) 6-0, 7-6(4); M.Nouman Aftab (PAK) beat Giri Aryan (NEP) 7-5, 6-2; Saqib Hayat (PAK) beat Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-4, 6-3; Kim Min-Joon (KOR) beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) beat Lu Chen Yu (TPE) 6-4, 6-1.

Girls Singles (1st Round): Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Abbas Aliya (MDA) 6-0, 6-2; Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI) beat Asim Zoha 6-2, 6-2; Choi Ji-Woo (KOR) beat Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) 6-1, 7-6(3); Thouard Clemence (FRA) beat Mahin Qureshi (PAK) 7-6(3), 7-6(3); Khanloo Mahta (IRI) beat Jawad Imsha (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Valitova Arina (RUS) beat Sazanova Asima (KAZ) 6-4, 6-2; Elmas Leyla Nilufer (TUR) beat Shima Durab (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Jang Soo Ha (KOR) beat Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI) 6-3, 6-1.

Boy's Doubles (1st Round): Zalan Khan (PAK) / Dong Hwan KIM (KOR) beat Abdullah Khan (PAK) / Ibrahim Khan (PAK) 6-3, 6-1 Lai Yu-Shun (TPE) / LU Chen-Yu (TPE) beat Osama Khan (PAK) / Ahmed Nael (PAK) 6-0 6-1; Boy's Doubles (Quarter Final): Shoaib Khan (PAK) / Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) / Chen Yu-Lu (TPE) 6-1, 6-3 Saqib Hayat (PAK) / M.Nauman Aftab (PAK) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 7-6(1) 6-4Girls Doubles (Quarter Finals):Aysegul Mert (TUR) / Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Zoha Asim (PAK) / Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-0, 6-0.

