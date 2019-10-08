Top seed Daniel Wenn (Great Britain), second Seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pakistan) and third seed Min-Joon Kim (Korea) advanced to quarterfinals of Boy's Singles event of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Top seed Daniel Wenn (Great Britain), second Seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pakistan) and third seed Min-Joon Kim (Korea) advanced to quarterfinals of Boy's Singles event of ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships here at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, on Tuesday.

Tournament's sixth seed Shoaib Khan (Pakistan) along with Dong Hwan (Korean), Yu-Shun Lai (Chinese Taipei), Chen-Yu Lu (Chinese Taipei) and Gunuk Kang (Korea) also advanced to quarterfinals after pulling wins against their respective opponents.

In Girls Singles, top seed Aysegul Mert (Turkmenistan, second seed Valitova Arina (Russia), third seed Meshkatolzahra Safi (Iran) fourth seed Ji Woo Choi (Korea), sixth seed Khanloo Mahta (Iran), seventh seed Soo Ha Jang (Korea), eighth seed Hannah Kaile Shen (Hong Kong) and unseeded Thouard Clemence (France) also reserved berths in the quarterfinals by beating their respective opponents in the pre-quarter finals.

Earlier, a formal opening was held where Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL BOD, Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation was chief guest. He welcomed all the players, especially foreign players for partaking in the event. "We as a nation understand the value of peace. Pakistan is a peace loving country with a vibrant culture.

"Pakistan is peaceful place not only for the sports but also for tourism and other economic related activities," he said.

Players from around 15 countries, including Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, Moldova and Pakistan, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

Results: Boy's Singles 2nd Round: Daniel Webb (GBR) beat Fayzullaev Ibrokhim (UZB) 6-2, 6-2; Dong Hwan Kim (KOR) beat Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Min-Joon Kim (KOR) beat Ratnayake Kavisha (SRI) 6-3, 7-6(5); Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) beat Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Shoaib Khan (PAK) beat Shamsutdinov Oybekimirzo (UZB) 6-2, 6-0; Chen-Yu Lu (TPE) beat Knese Luca Emanuel (GER) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Gunuk Kang (KOR) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls Singles 2nd Round: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Sazanova Asima (KAZ) 6-0, 6-1; Khanloo Mahta (IRI beat Mahin Qureshi (PAK) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5); Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) beat Sadia Alima Qazi (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Soo Ha Jang (KOR) beat Idress Ariba Imran (HKG) 6-0, 6-0; Thouard Clemence (FRA) beat Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI) 6-3, 7-5; Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) beat Shimza Durab (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) beat Aliya Abbas (MDA) 6-2, 6-2; Valitova Arina (RUS) beat Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Boys Doubles 1st Round:Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) / Chen Yu Lu (TPE) beat M.Huzaifa Khan (PAK) / M.Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Zalan Khan (PAK) / Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) beat Aryan Giri (NEP) / Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 4-6, 6-0, 10-8; Osama Khan (PAK) / Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) beat Gunuk Kang (KOR) / Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Hadin (PAK) / Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Luca Emanuel Knese (GER) / KJavisha Ratnayake (SRI) 6-2, 6-3.