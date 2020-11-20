PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Top seeds Amina Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar advanced to next round in the Pakistan Squash Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PSF-KP) International Satellite Squash Championship that got underway here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium on Friday.

Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Former World Champion Jansher Khan, World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan, former World No. 2 Amjad Khan, Secretary KP Squash Association Ihsan Ullah Khan, Head of the Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Member Executive Sher Bahadur, squash coaches, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Junaid Khan also announced doubling of the cash prize of US $ 1000 to US $ 2000 for all the participating female and male players. The PSF-KP Men & Women International Satellite Squash Tournament is vital to the revival of international squash events to Peshawar.

The government was trying to provide the best coaching and other facilities to the players, the Additional Secretary Sports said.

He said the squash courts were being constructed in all 35 districts of the province while construction work on twenty squash courts was underway in Peshawar alone. He said that in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, steps were being taken for the development of sports. Under an integrated plan, the Under-16 Talent Hunt Program was going ahead. The aim was to groom the players from the grassroots level and in the same way the best players would be produced in all the sports which will make the name of country and the nation famous internationally.

Squash Legend Jansher Khan believes the PSF-KP Men's and Women's International Satellite Squash Tournament would help the national players in improving their world rankings.

Jansher said that this international event would help improve the world rankings of national players. The former World Champion said the Professional Squash Association (PSA) has hosted various events across the country to improve the world rankings of Pakistani players.

Farhan Zaman, second seed Danish Atlas, third seed Zahir Shah, Fourth seed Waqad Mehboob, fifth seed Naveed Rehman, sixth seed Nasir Iqbal, seventh seed Noor Zaman and eight seed Muhmmad Bilal Khan.

Unseeded participating men are Salman Saleem, [WC] Asadullah Khan, Haseen Taj, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Hashmi, Bilal Zakir, Zeeshan Zeb and Faizan Khan.

Women's draw comprises of top seed Amna Fayyaz, second seed Faiza Zafar, third seed Saima Shoukat, Fourth seed Muqaddas Ashraf, fifth seed Noor ul Ain Ijaz, sixth seed Rushna Mehboob, seventh seed Noor ul Huda and eight seed Nimra Aqeel.

The unseeded women are Noorena Shams, Komal Khan, Aiman Shahbaz, Zainab Khan, Hira Aqeel, Femina Asim, Kainat Amir and Sana Bahadur got wild card entries.

In the contests, Amina Fayyaz defeated Noorina Shams by 11-3, 11-2 and 11-0, Roshna Mehboob defeated Komal Khan by 5-11, 14-12, 11-8, 07-11 and 11-5, Zainab Khan defeated Muqaddas Ashraf, 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 12-10 and 11-6, Zainab Khan defeated Muqaddas Ashraf, 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 12-10 and 11-9.

Noor ul Huda beat Aiman Shahbaz 3-0, the score was 13/11, 11/4, 11/7, Saima shoukat beat Hira Aqeel 3-0, the score was 11/3, 11/3, and 11/6.

In the other matches Fehmnia Asim beat Nimra Aqeel 3-1, the score was 9/11, 11/6, 11/7, and 13/11.

Noor ul Ain Ijaz beat Kainat Khan 3-0 11/8, 11/9, 11/8. Faiza Safdar beat Sana Bahadar by 3-0, 8/11, 3/11, 6/11.

In the Men matches Farhan Zaman beat Salman Saleem by 3-0, the score was 12/10, 11/7, 11/8, M. Bilal Khan beat Asadullah 3-1, the score was 13/11, 9/11, 3/11, 11/9, Noor Zaman beat Haseeb Taj by 3-0, the score was 11/7, 11/6, 11/7, Zahir Shah beat Abdul Qadir by 3-0, the score was 4/11, 6/11, 9/11, Waqas Mehboob beat Farhan Hashim by 3-1, the score was 11/9, 5/11, 5/11, 11/9, Nasir Iqbal beat Bilal Zakir by 3-0, the score was 11/2, 11/2, 11/4, Zeeshan Zeb beat Naveed Rehman by 3-0, the score was 5/11, 2/11, 2/11 and Danish Atlas beat Faizan Khan by 3-0, the score was 11/4, 11/3, 11/5.