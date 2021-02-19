Top seeds Ammad, Yaseen move to semi-finals in KP Junior Boys Squash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Top seeded international Muhammad Ammad and Yaseen Khattak took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Boys Squash Championship being played at newly constructed Abdul Wali Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the quarter-finals matches. Organizing Secretary and Coach of the Directorate of sports KP Muhammad Waseem, officials and players were also present.

In the first quarter-final matches Muhammad Ammad defeated Shiraz Akbar in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7. Muhammad Ammad, top seeded of the event, did not give much time to Shiraz Akbar to strike back and marched into victory.

In the other quarter-final match Yaseen Khattak recorded victory against Haris Ahmad in straight sets. Yaseen did not give any chance to Haris to get even a single point and marched to victory at 11-0, 11-0 and 11-0.

Muhammad Hanif beat Shoaib Afzal by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9 and 11-9 in 35 minutes. Muhammad Hanif, also an international player, played well against a marathon five sets battle, the score was 9-11, 11-9, 12-14, 11-8 and 12-10.

Both Muhammad Hanif and Shoaib Afzal played well and gave a tough fight against each other.

Azaan Khalil beat Hashir Kifayat 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8. Azaan Khalil played well and marched into registering a one-sided victory.

In the U15 quarter-finals Shayan Khan defeated Waqif Zeb by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 12-10. Daeood Babar recorded victory against Huzaifa Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-7, Malik Asim beat Huzaifa Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9 and Ibrahim Zeb beat Jalal Sher by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-8 and 11-4. All the winners moved to semi-finals.

In the U19 category Mutahir Khan, Nouman Khan, Fahad Sharif, Hammad Khan took berth into the semi-finals. Now Mutahir will face Nouman in the first semi-final while Fahad Sharif will clash against Hammad Khan in the second semi-final. In the quarter-finals Mutahir beat Jawad Ali Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-7, Nouman Khan beat Fawad Hussain by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-4 and 11-7, Fahad Sharif beat Arbab Mehran by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-5. In the last quarter-final Hammad Khan beat Talha Iqbal by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-5 and 11-9.