Top seeds move to 2nd round of Begum Kulsum Saifullah tennis tourney

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ):As many as 30 matches were played in different categories of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

The fixtures were held in the Men's Singles, Boys 18 & under, and 14 & under category of the tournament.

All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins. Top quality tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

Following are the results: Men's Singles 1st Round Heera Ashiq bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-2 Ahmed Kamil bt Israr Gul 6-0, 6-3 Mohammad Abid bt Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0 Ahmed Babar bt Ejaz Ahmed: 6-3, 6-2 Yousaf Khalil bt Ibrahim Omer 6-3, 7-5 Muzammil Murtaza bt Imran Bhatti 6-2, 7-6(4) Shahzad Khan bt Barkatullah 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 Mudassir Murtaza bt Rashid Malik 6-4, 6-4 Boys 18 & Under 1st Round Mohammad Bilal Farooq bt Saim Danish 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 Haider Ali Rizwan bt Faizan Shahid 6-0, 6-3 Mohammad Shoaib bt Azan Sajid 6-3, 6-1 Bilal Asim bt Hamza Jawad 6-1, 6-1 Osama Mohammad Khan bt Ahmad Nael 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Mahatir Mohammad bt M.

Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-3 Hamid Israr bt Bakir Ali 6-4, 6-4 Sami Zeb Khan bt Ibrahim Bin Sohail 6-1, 6-1 Aqib Hayat bt Kamran Khan 6-2, 6-4 Uzair Khan bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 6-4 Zalan Khan bt Hasam Khan 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Mohammad Talha Khan bt Ahtisham Arif 6-2, 6-3 Hasheesh Kumar bt Farman Shakeel 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 Kashan Omer bt Shaeel Durab 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Huzaima A. Rehman bt Mohammad Hamza Aasim 6-2, 6-4 Nalain Abbas bt Huzaima A. Rehman 6-1, 6-1 Boys 14 & Under 1st Round: Hamza Hussian bt Mustansir Ali 4-0, 4-2 Ahtesham Humayun bt Daniyal Ikhlaq 4-0, 4-1 Hamid Israr bt Sameer Maqsood 4-0, 4-0 Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Moavia Butt 4-0, 4-1 Asad Zaman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1, 4-1 Jamal Shah w/o Abdullah Azhar Hamza Roman w/o Mohammad Inam QadirThe 2nd round matches will start from Wednesday.