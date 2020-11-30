UrduPoint.com
Top Seeds Move To 2nd Round Of ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships

Mon 30th November 2020

Top seeds move to 2nd round of ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):As many as 21 matches were decided on the opening day of the main draw matches of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships week II at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

All the seeded players moved into the second round by winning their respective matches in straight sets, except the fixture between Ruslan Serazhetdinov of Russia and Mahatir Muhammad Khan of Pakistan.

Ruslan struggled hard to win his encounter against Mahatir in a well-contested three-set match. The match lasted for one hour and 45 minutes.

The other best match of the day was played between Subhan bin Salik of Pakistan and Aki Zuban Rawat of Nepal. Subhan won the first set at 7-5, after breaking 11th game of Rawat. Rawat won the second set at 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Subhan at the score of 0-40, by hitting some shots down the line. In the final set Rawat was in full command and did not allow Subhan to settle down throughout the set with his powerful forehand and backhand drives and won the final set at 6-1 by breaking 4th and 6th game of Subhan.

In the girl's singles, Maleeha Khalid, daughter of former Davis Cup Captain Muhammad Khalid, who is featuring in her first international tournament and won the match against compatriot Sheeza Sajid.

Results in brief: Boy's Singles 1st Round Matches: 1.

Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-2, 6-1 2. Hamid Israr Gul (SNGPL) (PAK) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-2, 6-2 3. Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) bt Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 4. Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-3, 6-2 5. Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Abdullah. (PAK) 6-2, 7-6(1) 6. Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-0, 6-0 7. Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-4 8. Aoi Ooka (JPN) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1 9. Rohan Belday (USA) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-1, 6-0 10. Roy Keegan (GBR) bt Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5, 6-2 11. Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) bt Saim Choudhry (PAK) 6-1, 6-2 12. Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 13. Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) bt Mustansir Ali Khan Barons (PAK) 6-0, 6-0 14. Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) bt Muhammad Hamza AASIM (PAK) 6-2, 6-2 15. Alexander Karman (USA) bt Nalain Abbas (PAK) 6-0, 6-0 16. Raja Azan Ahmed Sajid (PAK) bt Ryaan Khawaja Saud (USA) 6-0, 6-3 Girl's Singles 1st Round Matches: 1. Zahara Suleman (PAK) bt Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) bt 6-3, 6-1 2. Labika Durab (PAK) bt Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-3, 6-2 3. Maleeha Khalid (PAK) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-1, 6-44. Zoha Asim (PAK) bt Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS) bt 6-4, 6-25. Saher Aleem (PAK) bt Zara Khan (PAK) 6-4, 6-4

