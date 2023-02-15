UrduPoint.com

Top Seeds Move To Semi-finals Of ITF World Junior Tennis Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2023 | 07:55 PM

All the seeded players moved into the semi-finals of both Boys Singles and Girls Singles events of ITF Pakistan PPL - Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships 2023 after beating their respective opponents in the quarter-final stage at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):All the seeded players moved into the semi-finals of both Boys Singles and Girls Singles events of ITF Pakistan PPL - Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships 2023 after beating their respective opponents in the quarter-final stage at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Only one upset was caused by unseeded Yejun Lee of Korea when she eliminated the 7th seed of Maia Visan of Romania in the Girl's Singles quarter-final 6-1 6-0. Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan�to Pakistan visited PTF Complex to witness some of the matches. He appreciated the high standard of tennis and also interacted with players and parents�from his home country�as well as other countries.

Senator Taj Haider also visited PTF Complex and interacted with the players, coaches and parents and appreciated the efforts of PTF for conducting International tournaments in a highly befitting manner.

The following are the results:� Boys Singles Quarter-Finals: Cem Atlamis (TUR) bt Jihwan KIM (KOR) 6-0,6-4: Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) 6-0,6-2: Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) bt Edward Kruppe (CAN) 6-0,7-5: Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt Mahatir Muhammad (PAK) 5-7,7-6(3),6-2: Girls Singles Quarter-Finals: Yejun Lee (KOR) bt Maia Visan (ROU) 6-1,6-0: Vlada Guryleva (RUS) bt Jinshu Xia (CHN) 5-7,6-0,6-4: Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) bt Pitchayapak Srimuk (THA) �6-2,6-2: Defne Erbkan (TUR) bt Lilya Piskun (RUS) 3-6 6-1 6-3.

Boys Doubles Quarter-Finals:�Keagan� Jonathan (MAS) / Jihwan Kim(KOR) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) / Krittamaet Thammakun (THA) 6-3,7-5: Cem Atlamis (TUR) / Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) 1-6,7-5(10-6): Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) / Nadir Mirza (PAK) bt Asad Zaman (PAK) / Boda Zheng (CHN) 6-2, 6-2: Yash Bahalkar (GBR) / Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) Vs Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) / Kamonpanyakom Thadpong (THA) (in progress).

Girls Doubles Quarter-Finals: Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) / Vlada Guryleva (RUS) bt Se Yeong Jang(KOR) / Yejun Lee (KOR) 6-3,6-3:�Anastassiya Kim (KAZ) / Jinshu Xia (CHN) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) / Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) 6-1, 6-1: Defne Erbakan (TUR) / Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) bt Seeun Baeg (KOR) / Maia Visan (ROU) �6-0, 6-0: Polina Bershteyan (RUS) / Lilya Piskun (RUS) Vs Soha Ali (PAK) / Amna Ali Qayyum (PAK) (in progress).

