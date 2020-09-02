Top seeds Nouman, Umair advance to next round in DG Sports Defence Day Junior Squash

Top seeded Nouman of Under-11 and Umair Arif of Under-13 categories advance to next round after facing no hardship in the first round of the ongoing DG Sports KP Defence Day Junior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Top seeded Nouman of Under-11 and Umair Arif of Under-13 categories advance to next round after facing no hardship in the first round of the ongoing DG sports KP Defence Day Junior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Director Account Amjad Iqbal was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed some of the matches before the players were introduced to him. Secretary KP Squash Association Munawaz Zaman, squash coaches Muhammad Waseem, Alam Zeb, Tahir Iqbal, Niamat Ullah, players and their parents were also present.

In the first match, seeded Nouman Khan recorded victory against Ali in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-6 and 11-9, in the second match of the same U11 category Saifullah beat Abu Zar by 3-0, Shahzeb Khan beat Nouman Ali by 11-4, 11-7 and 11-8. Abdullah beat Abdullah Zaman by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-5 and 11-4, Haris Ahmad beat Hamza Shah by 11-5, 11-3 and 11-3. In the other matches of U11 category Ahmad Khalil beat Ahmad Zia by 3-0 in straight sets, Abbas Khan beat Abdullah Shah by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-7 and 11-6, and second seeded Rehman Khan beat Muhammad Fawad Khan by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6.

In the Under-13, category top seeded Umair Arif defeated Ehstisham in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-5, Ali Raza beat Abu Bakar by 3-0. In other matches, Riyyan Mohib beat Muhammad Raza 3-0, Hurara Khan beat Abdur Rehman by 3-0, Obaid Ullah beat Hamza by 3-0, Ibrahim Mohib beat Tarad Khan 3-0, Shayyan beat Hassan by 3-0, Ibrahim Zeb beat Ahsan Shah 3-1.

Earlier, final qualifying round, Saad Khan beat AbdUllah Niaz by 3-0, Hamza beat Abdullah Khan by 3-0, Ali beat Raheel Khan by 3-0, Rehan beat Talha by 3-0 and moved to the main rounds. In the Under-13 category Abdul Rehman beat Saad by 3-0, Ehtisham beat Farhan by 3-1, Hamza beat Waqif Khan by 3-0, and Ahsan Shah defeated Abdullah in a thrilling five sets battle lasted for 42 minutes, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 13-11, 9-11 and 11-7.