Top Seeds Win 2nd Round Matches Of Int'l Squash Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

All the top seeded men players won their matches of the second round of Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :All the top seeded men players won their matches of the second round of Pakistan International Squash Tournament here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday.

In men's event, top seed Tayyab Aslam pulled off win against Hamza Sharif 3-0 with the game score of 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8. Second seed Farhan Mehboob notched up 3-0 win against Danish Atlas Khan with the game score of 11-8, 11-9 and 13-11.

Third seed Asim Khan defeated Zahir Shah 3-1. After losing the first set 10-12, he bounced back strongly to snatch next three sets from Shah with the game score of 11-4, 11-6 and 11-7.

Farhan Zaman recorded emphatic 3-0 win over Mohammad Bilal with the game score of 11-8, 12-10, 11-4.

Israr Ahmad outclassed Tariq Khan 3-1 with the game score of 11-5, 11-5, 10-12 and 11-3. Amaad Fareed overcame Naveed Rehman 3-0 with the game score of 12-10, 11-2 and 11-2.

Similarly, Waqas Mehboob beat Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bukhari 3-1 with the game score of 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 and 11-8. While Haris Qasim outshone Ahsan Ayaz 3-0 with the game score of 11-1, 11-0 and 11-2.

In women event, Maria Toorpakai Wazir defeated top seed Madina Zafar 3-1 with the game scored of 11-7, 9-11, 11-4 and 12-10.

Second seed Moqaddas Ashraf beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz 3-0 11-7, 11-6 and 11-5.

Following the results of rest of fixtures of women event: Noor Ul Huda bt Zaynab Khan 11-6, 11-2, 11-4, Anam Mustafa Aziz bt Aiman Shahbaz 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 13-15, 11-8.

Amna Fayyaz bt Fehmina Asim 11-3, 11-3, 11-5.

Riffat Khan bt Komal Khan 11-5, 11-8, 11-7.

Saima Shaukat bt Nimra Aqeel 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-5.

Rushna Mehboob bt Hira Aqeel 11-7, 11-4, 11-4.

The quarter finals of both men and women events would be played on Wednesday.

