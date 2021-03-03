Top South Korean Sports Body Seeks to Vaccinate Athletes Ahead of Tokyo Games - Reports

South Korean sports officials are engaged in talks with the national health authorities on vaccinating athletes who will partake in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games expected this summer, against the coronavirus, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) South Korean sports officials are engaged in talks with the national health authorities on vaccinating athletes who will partake in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games expected this summer, against the coronavirus, media reported on Wednesday.

The talks come amid the rollout of its mass inoculation campaign last week.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee seeks to immunize about 1,000 athletes, coaches, officials and training partners, with the first group of sportsmen receiving the shots right after frontline medical staff in May.

Vaccination is not mandatory for athletes participating in the Olympic Games but is recommended if COVID-19 vaccines are available in their home countries.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee are determined to hold the Games, initially scheduled for the summer of 2020, this year from July 23 to August 8.