Top Sports Court Clears Russian Swimmers for Participation in Tokyo Olympics - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cleared Russian swimmers Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev for participation in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Vladimir Salnikov, the president of the Russian Swimming Federation, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, both Andrusenko and Kudashev were temporarily suspended from the Olympics for alleged anti-doping rule violations, based on evidence provided by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The decision was then appealed to the CAS.

"The appeal has been allowed, our athletes Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev now will be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics," Salnikov said.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now set to run from July 23 until August 8, with the swimming competitions taking place from July 24 to August 1.