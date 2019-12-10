The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will deliver its ruling on the case of Chinese swimmer and three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang, accused of violating anti-doping regulations, no sooner than mid-January of 2020 due to issues with the translation of his testimony, according to a statement released on Tuesday

On November 15, 2019, the CAS held a public hearing on an appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the athlete and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA). While none of the parties involved had any real complaints regarding the hearing's schedule and organization, there were concerns about the interpretation of Sun Yang's testimony.

"The parties are currently preparing an agreed-upon written transcript of the proceedings, including a full translation of Mr. Yang's testimony, which the Panel will work from when deliberating and preparing the Arbitral Award. In view of these circumstances, the Arbitral Award is not expected to be issued before mid-January 2020," the court said in a statement.

Sun Yang is accused of breaking anti-doping rules by refusing to cooperate with anti-doping officials who tried to collect his blood and urine samples at his home in China in September of 2018. He was originally exonerated by the FINA, but the WADA appealed to the CAS to overturn that decision, demanding a ban of two to eight years for the Chinese swimmer.