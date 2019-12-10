UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Sports Court Delays Ruling On Chinese Olympic Champion's Doping Case Until Early 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:48 PM

Top Sports Court Delays Ruling on Chinese Olympic Champion's Doping Case Until Early 2020

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will deliver its ruling on the case of Chinese swimmer and three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang, accused of violating anti-doping regulations, no sooner than mid-January of 2020 due to issues with the translation of his testimony, according to a statement released on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will deliver its ruling on the case of Chinese swimmer and three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang, accused of violating anti-doping regulations, no sooner than mid-January of 2020 due to issues with the translation of his testimony, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

On November 15, 2019, the CAS held a public hearing on an appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the athlete and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA). While none of the parties involved had any real complaints regarding the hearing's schedule and organization, there were concerns about the interpretation of Sun Yang's testimony.

"The parties are currently preparing an agreed-upon written transcript of the proceedings, including a full translation of Mr. Yang's testimony, which the Panel will work from when deliberating and preparing the Arbitral Award. In view of these circumstances, the Arbitral Award is not expected to be issued before mid-January 2020," the court said in a statement.

Sun Yang is accused of breaking anti-doping rules by refusing to cooperate with anti-doping officials who tried to collect his blood and urine samples at his home in China in September of 2018. He was originally exonerated by the FINA, but the WADA appealed to the CAS to overturn that decision, demanding a ban of two to eight years for the Chinese swimmer.

Related Topics

Hearing World China September November 2018 2019 2020 Olympics From Blood Court

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

51 minutes ago

Modest Success of Normandy Summit in Paris Might L ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Singapore

1 hour ago

Activists quit JSQM to join mainstream politics

3 minutes ago

Cambodian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns US Sa ..

3 minutes ago

US Targets 18 Rights Abusers in 6 Nations With San ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.