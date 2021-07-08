Top standard squash, basketball courts to be built in DG Khan: SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a high-level meeting here on Thursday to review development of sports projects in south Punjab and existing facilities during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan division, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman Khan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Nadeem Anwer, Deputy Project Director South M Kaleem and Assistant Project Director DG Khan M Madni.

Addressing the meeting, Aulakh said that all modern sports facilities would be provided in south Punjab. "Top standard squash and basketball courts and cricket pavilion will be built in DG Khan Divisional Sports Complex," he added.

He directed to construct top class sports grounds in various parts of DG Khan Division so that potential youngsters of this division can participate in different games near their residences.

Director General Sports Punjab said the sports passion will further grow among the talented youth of South Punjab after the completion of these sports facilities.

Besides this the meeting also discussed the construction of a Players' Hostel and Swimming Pool in DG Khan Division. The replacement of wooden floor of DG Khan Divisional Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall with PU floor and improvement of Gymnasium Hall's roof also came under discussion during the meeting.