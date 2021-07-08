UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Standard Squash, Basketball Courts To Be Built In DG Khan: SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Top standard squash, basketball courts to be built in DG Khan: SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a high-level meeting here on Thursday to review development of sports projects in south Punjab and existing facilities during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan division, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman Khan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Nadeem Anwer, Deputy Project Director South M Kaleem and Assistant Project Director DG Khan M Madni.

Addressing the meeting, Aulakh said that all modern sports facilities would be provided in south Punjab. "Top standard squash and basketball courts and cricket pavilion will be built in DG Khan Divisional Sports Complex," he added.

He directed to construct top class sports grounds in various parts of DG Khan Division so that potential youngsters of this division can participate in different games near their residences.

Director General Sports Punjab said the sports passion will further grow among the talented youth of South Punjab after the completion of these sports facilities.

Besides this the meeting also discussed the construction of a Players' Hostel and Swimming Pool in DG Khan Division. The replacement of wooden floor of DG Khan Divisional Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall with PU floor and improvement of Gymnasium Hall's roof also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Cricket Squash Sports Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan All Top

Recent Stories

The states of Central Asia will continue rendering ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen at Ministerial Conference: Women’s ..

5 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Attends the Second Extraordi ..

50 minutes ago

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.