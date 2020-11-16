UrduPoint.com
Top Tennis Players Impart Training To Young Players At SBP Tennis Academy

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's top players including No 1 ranked Aqeel Khan and No 4 ranked Shahzad Khan practised at sports board Punjab's Tennis Academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex state-of-the-art tennis stadium, here on Monday.

It is worth-mentioning that Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh arranged the accommodation for these top ranked players, who are in Lahore for 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship, at SBP Tennis Academy.

During their stay at SBP Tennis Academy, Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan are also sharing their vast experience with young tennis academy players and imparting them finer points of the game.

It may be noted here that Aqeel Khan has been Pakistan's No 1 ranked for the last 20 years and also had the honour of featuring in Davis Cup competitions for 22 years whereas Shahzad Khan has been a Davis Cup player for the past 12 years.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik also had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

During the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Sports Board Punjab's Tennis Academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex State of the Art Tennis Stadium is definitely a blessing for young boys and girls and they must avail this great facility for polishing their game. "SBP Tennis Academy will help us in producing several top class players in future," he added.

Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik thanked Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for providing accommodation to top Pakistan players at SBP Tennis Academy.

