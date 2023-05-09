UrduPoint.com

Torch Of 34th National Games Handover To IOA Officials At Khairabad Bridge

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Torch of 34th National Games handover to IOA officials at Khairabad Bridge

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Torch of the 34th National Games was handed over to the officials of the Islamabad Olympic Association at Khairabad Bridge by KP International Boxer Miss Hadia Kamal in a boat to Rizwan-ul-Haq, Secretary of the Torch Relay and Sadaf Parvaiz of Higher education Commission.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Balochistan Sports Tanveez Hussain, Assistant Director Amanullah Durrani, President of KP Boxing Association Syed Kamal, Tennis Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Deputy Director Operations Sports KP Jamshed Baloch, Admin Officer Syed Jafar Shah, President KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Tennis players Hamid Israr, Zakirullah, Shahid Afridi, Olympian Mohammad Ikram, Asian Gold Medalist Maqbool Ali and other officials and players of sports organizations were present in large numbers.

The torch will go to Lahore from Islamabad and from there, it will be handed over to the Balochistan Olympic Association on May 14. Before that, the Torch's journey continued for two days in Peshawar, where the Torch was brought to the governor's house through Peshawar Airport, Peshawar Sports Complex, historical markets and places of Peshawar.

The torch was handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association at Khairabad Bridge and surprisingly the Torch along with officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association crossed over the river Indus near Khairabad through a well-decorated boat and handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association officials.

From there the Torch will go to Lahore and then from there, it will be handed over to Balochistan Olympic Association on May 14th.

