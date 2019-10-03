Torch relay for national games on Oct. 6

A torch relay, in connection with the National Games in Peshawar from October 26, would be held on October 6 (Sunday) in the megalopolis

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :A torch relay, in connection with the National Games in Peshawar October 26, would be held on October 6 ( Sunday ) in the megalopolis.

Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would light the torch at a ceremony to be held at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, said a statement on Thursday.

Arrangements for the torch relay were reviewed at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani.

The Sindh Chief Minister would hand over the torch to Olympian Islahuddin and squash legend Jahangir Khan.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Arif Hassan, Secretary Sindh Sports Department Imtiaz Ali Shah would also be present in the relay.

After the inauguration ceremony, officials from sports and other departments, Olympians, sports figures and members of various sports related associations would attend the relay at the Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea View, where the relay would conclude in Karachi.

The Balochistan Sports Minister would receive the torch from there. The Balochistan Sports Department officials, sports personalities of Balochistan would participate in the concluding ceremony. The relay then would depart for Balochistan.

The relay passing through different provinces would reach National Sports Center, Peshawar on October 26 where the National Games would commence.

Engineer Saeedul Haq, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch, Erum Bukhari,Khalid Rahmani and Ghulam Muhammad Khan attended the meeting.