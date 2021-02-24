Torino suspend training, league game at risk after coronavirus outbreak

Italian club Torino suspended training on Wednesday for a second day after another positive coronavirus case with Friday's league game against Sassuolo in doubt

"A further positive for Covid-19 was detected (on Tuesday)," the team said in a statement.

"Also today (Wednesday), at the request of the competent local health authority, there will be no training session."Six players and two staff members have tested positive, according to media reports, prompting local health authorities to close the training centre.

The Italian Football League told AFP that a decision on Friday's match in Turin would be taken Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.