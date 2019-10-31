UrduPoint.com
Toronto FC Wins MLS Eastern Conference, Beating Atlanta United 2-1

Muhammad Rameez Thu 31st October 2019

The Toronto Football Club became the winner of the 2019 MLS Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United FC in the final match with a score of 2-1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Toronto Football Club became the winner of the 2019 MLS Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United FC in the final match with a score of 2-1.

The match was held late on Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Julian Gressel scored for Atlanta in the 4th minute.

In the 11th minute, Josef Martinez missed an opportunity to double his team's lead from the penalty spot, as his shot was blocked by Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

Toronto's Nicolas Benezet scored the equalizer in the 14th minute, which was followed by the game winning goal by Nick DeLeon in the 78th minute.

Toronto FC thus advanced to the MLS Cup, where the team will face the winner of the Western Conference, the Seattle Sounders.

