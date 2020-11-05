UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Nutrition Polo Cup: Newage Cables Reach Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Total Nutrition Polo Cup: Newage Cables reach final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Newage Cables outpaced Guard Group/Platinum Homes by eight and a half goal to four in the Total Nutrition Polo Cup semifinal played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Team work proved to be a key behind the inspiring victory of Newage Cables as all the four players - Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi, Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam - contributed equally by banging in a brace each for their team, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi struck both the goals.

Both the teams entered the ground with high spirits and fought well against each other till the third chukker, as first chukker saw both the teams thrashing two goals each. The second and third chukker proved to be identical as both the sides converted one goal apeice respectively to make it 4-all by the end of the third chukker.

The fourth and last chukker proved to be a turning point of the match, which was fully dominated by Newage Cables, who fired in fabulous four goals one after another to finish the match having 8-4 lead.

With half goal handicap advantage, Newage Cables won the semifinal by eight and a half goal to four.

The enthralling semifinal was supervised by Raja Taimur Nadeem and Tom Brodie and was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (retd) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Lead All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

56 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.