UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TotalEnergies Starts Tour With New Name And Transformed Lineup

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:33 PM

TotalEnergies starts Tour with new name and transformed lineup

French team TotalEnergies is running under a slightly different name and with a much-changed lineup in the Tour de France this year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :French team TotalEnergies is running under a slightly different name and with a much-changed lineup in the Tour de France this year.

When the race opens in Brittany on Saturday the starting lineup will contain only one rider, Frenchman Anthony Turgis, who raced last year when the team was known as Direct Energie The team leaders will be French rider Pierre Latour, the Tour's best young rider in 2018, and Norwegian veteran Edvald Boasson Hagen, who has won three stages on the Tour.

The Vendee-based team will also field four Tour debutants: Jeremy Cabot, Victor De la Parte, Fabien Doubey and Cristian Rodriguez.

The TotalEnergies team at the Tour de France: Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR), Jeremy Cabot (FRA), Victor De la Parte (ESP), Fabien Doubey (FRA), Pierre Latour (FRA), Cristian Rodriguez (ESP), Julien Simon (FRA), Anthony Turgis (FRA).

Related Topics

France Young Pierre 2018 Best Race

Recent Stories

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UK joins US, EU, Canada in fresh sanctions on Bela ..

5 minutes ago

42 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Court send TikToker to jail

6 minutes ago

Detection bills issuance, faulty transformers repl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.