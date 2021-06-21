TotalEnergies starts Tour with new name and transformed lineup

French team TotalEnergies is running under a slightly different name and with a much-changed lineup in the Tour de France this year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :French team TotalEnergies is running under a slightly different name and with a much-changed lineup in the Tour de France this year.

When the race opens in Brittany on Saturday the starting lineup will contain only one rider, Frenchman Anthony Turgis, who raced last year when the team was known as Direct Energie The team leaders will be French rider Pierre Latour, the Tour's best young rider in 2018, and Norwegian veteran Edvald Boasson Hagen, who has won three stages on the Tour.

The Vendee-based team will also field four Tour debutants: Jeremy Cabot, Victor De la Parte, Fabien Doubey and Cristian Rodriguez.

The TotalEnergies team at the Tour de France: Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR), Jeremy Cabot (FRA), Victor De la Parte (ESP), Fabien Doubey (FRA), Pierre Latour (FRA), Cristian Rodriguez (ESP), Julien Simon (FRA), Anthony Turgis (FRA).