London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Tottenham smashed their club transfer record on Tuesday with the signing of French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a fee that could rise to 70 million Euros ($79 million ).

Lyon confirmed that the initial fee will be 60 million euros with 10 million euros more in add-ons.