Tottenham extends French goalkeeper Lloris contact until 2024

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Tottenham Hotspur extended French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' contract until 2024, according to the official website of the club.

The captain of both Tottenham and France said, "I feel really happy, obviously for me, but also for my family, to extend my stay in London and at Spurs for the next two years, ..

I feel it's a privilege to play football and to play for such a big club like Spurs."Lloris, 35, is the player who made the most English Premier League appearances for Tottenham with 317 games.He is also the second most capped French player with 136 games after legendary defender Lilian Thuram, who has 142 caps for France.

Lloris also holds the record for most captaincies with France with 108 games.He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League with Les Bleus.