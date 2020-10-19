Tottenham Hotspur Stunned by Late West Ham Comeback to Share Points in EPL Match-up

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals against London rivals West Ham in the opening 16 minutes of Sunday's English Premier League (EPL) tie, but allowed three goals in the last 10 minutes to end in a stunning equalizer.

South Korean star Heung-Min Son scored in the first minutes and was followed by a quickfire double from English striker Harry Kane.

Jose Mourinho's men held out for the rest of the match until the 82nd minute when Fabian Balbuena scored a scrappy header. An own goal came shortly thereafter in the form of a wayward header from defender Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs maintained the upper hand through stoppage time but were stunned by a screamer from outside the box struck by Argentine Manuel Lanzini, snatching a last-gasp point for West Ham.

Tottenham missed the chance to jump to second place and will have to settle for eight points leaving them in sixth place. West Ham's point keeps them within breathing distance of Tottenham, counting seven points in eights place of the early season.

Real Madrid returnee Gareth Bale began on the bench again but was called into the field on the 72nd minute, although his input remained somewhat limited throughout the game.