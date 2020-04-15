UrduPoint.com
Tottenham Legend Greaves Out Of Hospital

Tottenham legend Greaves out of hospital

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after being admitted due to illness last week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after being admitted due to illness last week.

Spurs' record goalscorer suffered a severe stroke in 2015 that has left him wheelchair-bound.

Tottenham confirmed last week he had not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene," said a statement on the former England striker's Facebook page.

"He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward." Greaves, who scored 266 times for Tottenham, began his career at Chelsea and also had spells at West Ham and AC Milan.

With 44 goals in 57 games for England, he is fourth on his country's all-time goalscoring charts behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but suffered an injury during the group stage and did not play in the 4-2 final win over West Germany.

