Tottenham Out Of Europe After UEFA Award Rennes Victory

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:16 PM

Tottenham Hotspur's European campaign for this season is over after UEFA awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Tottenham Hotspur's European campaign for this season is over after UEFA awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match on Monday.

Spurs were unable to fulfil the December 9 fixture due to a swathe of Covid-19 cases in the squad.

As a result they finish third in the group behind group winners Rennes who progress directly to the last 16 and Dutch side Vitesse who now face Rapid Vienna in a knockout play-off.

"The Uefa Appeals Body took the following decision: to declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3," read the UEFA statement.

The match in London had to be called off when Spurs manager Antonio Conte announced on the eve of the game eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Spurs have been one of the hardest hit English clubs by the resurgence of Covid-19 -- largely due to the Omicron variant -- having had to postpone league games against Brighton and Leicester as well.

However, unlike many of their domestic rivals, they were able to fulfil their fixture at the weekend -- a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

