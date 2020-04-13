Tottenham reverse controversial plans to furlogh non-playing staff

Tottenham on Monday reversed a much-criticised decision to cut the wages of non-playing staff at the Premier League club by 20 percent and use government money to prop up the other 80 percent

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Tottenham on Monday reversed a much-criticised decision to cut the wages of non-playing staff at the Premier League club by 20 percent and use government money to prop up the other 80 percent.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said at the end of March the club planned to use the British government's furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of 2,500 a month ($3,100, 2,850 Euros).

That decision led to widespread criticism, including from senior political figures, as Tottenham have not yet cut the salaries of their playing squad.