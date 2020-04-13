UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tottenham Reverse Controversial Plans To Furlogh Non-playing Staff

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Tottenham reverse controversial plans to furlogh non-playing staff

Tottenham on Monday reversed a much-criticised decision to cut the wages of non-playing staff at the Premier League club by 20 percent and use government money to prop up the other 80 percent

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Tottenham on Monday reversed a much-criticised decision to cut the wages of non-playing staff at the Premier League club by 20 percent and use government money to prop up the other 80 percent.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said at the end of March the club planned to use the British government's furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of 2,500 a month ($3,100, 2,850 Euros).

That decision led to widespread criticism, including from senior political figures, as Tottenham have not yet cut the salaries of their playing squad.

Related Topics

Money March From Government Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

40 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Coronavirus Count Rises by 182 to 803 ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow tightens virus lockdown with digital travel ..

2 minutes ago

Stranger Broke Into Israeli Military Base, Soldier ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiris in IOK

2 minutes ago

Spain Registers 100 Decrease in Daily COVID-19 Fat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.