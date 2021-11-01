UrduPoint.com

Tottenham Sack Manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo

London, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Tottenham announced on Monday they had sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff after a stuttering start to the Premier League season.

Spurs were defeated 3-0 at home by Manchester United on Saturday -- their fifth league defeat in 10 matches -- with fans booing and chanting "You don't know what you're doing".

Fabio Paratici, managing director of football, said in a club statement: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.

" The statement said a further coaching update would follow in due course.

Former Wolves manager Nuno, 47, was announced as the new boss of the north London club in June, replacing Jose Mourinho.

Nuno guided Wolves from the second-tier Championship into the Premier League in 2018 and secured consecutive seventh-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top-flight before a 13th-place finish last term.

Tottenham were regular top-four finishers under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, now manager of Paris Saint-German, reaching the Champions League final in 2019, but have not won silverware of any description since 2008.

Related Topics

Football London Paris Manchester United June 2018 2019 From Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

5 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

16 minutes ago
 Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Tal ..

Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Taliban on Work in Afghanistan - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Persuading India to Provide Territory for Penta ..

US Persuading India to Provide Territory for Pentagon's Military Capabilities - ..

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts to Depl ..

Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts to Deploy Military Bases in Central A ..

3 minutes ago
 China's Xi to Address Glasgow Climate Conference i ..

China's Xi to Address Glasgow Climate Conference in Writing - UN

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.