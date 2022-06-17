Tottenham sign Brighton midfielder Bissouma

Tottenham announced the signing on Friday of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported fee of 25 million ($30 million), giving manager Antonio Conte his third signing of the transfer window

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Tottenham announced the signing on Friday of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported fee of 25 million ($30 million), giving manager Antonio Conte his third signing of the transfer window.

The highly rated Mali international shone as Brighton achieved their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth last season.

Bissouma, 25, has signed a four-year deal and will join fellow new arrivals Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster at the London club.

"I'm very happy to be here, happy to be a Spurs player and hopefully we're going to have a good season,"