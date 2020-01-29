Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn: club

Tottenham announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Tottenham announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

"Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt," said a statement from the Premier League club.

With Harry Kane injured, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bolster his attack during the January transfer window.