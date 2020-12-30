Tottenham v Fulham Premier League match postponed over positive virus tests: Spurs

Tottenham's Premier League home match against Fulham was postponed on Wednesday three hours before the scheduled kick-off after a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Tottenham's Premier League home match against Fulham was postponed on Wednesday three hours before the scheduled kick-off after a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club.

It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle's match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday's match between Everton and Manchester City.

jw/lp