UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tottenham V Fulham Premier League Match Postponed Over Positive Virus Tests: Spurs

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Tottenham v Fulham Premier League match postponed over positive virus tests: Spurs

Tottenham's Premier League home match against Fulham was postponed on Wednesday three hours before the scheduled kick-off after a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Tottenham's Premier League home match against Fulham was postponed on Wednesday three hours before the scheduled kick-off after a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club.

It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle's match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday's match between Everton and Manchester City.

jw/lp

Related Topics

Newcastle Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umar Ayub vows produce cheaper energy by utilizing ..

1 minute ago

Chairman CPEC Authority calls on IT Minister

1 minute ago

Nuts! Rogue squirrels attacking New Yorkers in Que ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Quetta to improve security measures a ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court expresses concern over non-arrest of ..

6 minutes ago

Trump's Blackwater Pardons 'Affront to Justice,' V ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.