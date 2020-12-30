- Home
Tottenham V Fulham Premier League Match Postponed Over Positive Virus Tests: Spurs
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Tottenham's Premier League home match against Fulham was postponed on Wednesday three hours before the scheduled kick-off after a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club.
It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle's match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday's match between Everton and Manchester City.
