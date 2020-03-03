Tottenham Hotspur will still be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Norwich City, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tottenham Hotspur will still be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Norwich City, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday.

The France international has still to recover from the groin problem that saw him miss the weekend's Premier League loss to Wolves ahead of the visit of the Canaries on Wednesday.

Lloris has joined star striker Harry Kane, South Korea forward Son Heung-min and midfielder Moussa Sissoko on Spurs' injury list, although Mourinho hopes he will be available again for this weekend's league match at Burnley.

"(On Monday) I was not sure that he couldn't play (on Wednesday). He can't. I'm going to wait for good news for Saturday, I hope he can," Mourinho told reporters.

"It's not the kind of injury where we know he's not ready to play for three, four or five weeks.

"He's not playing (on Wednesday) but I cannot tell you he's not playing Saturday because maybe he can.

" Teenage rising star Troy Parrott could feature against Norwich, however, with the 18-year-old striker set to be on the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Parrott made a brief substitute appearance in the 3-2 defeat by Wolves and the scored during his 45 minutes of action for Spurs' Under-23s on Monday.

"He's a very young kid with a lot, a lot, a lot to learn," said Mourinho.

"He has qualities. He has potential but he's not an end product. He has a lot to learn, a lot to develop at every level.

"He's going to be on the bench again (on Wednesday). A few minutes he played already, he already has two Premier League appearances which is not normal for an 18-year-old kid. He's a privileged one.

"I think he understands the privilege of being part of the first team, training every day, learning with experiences players and coaches, with very people also in the academy. He's a privileged one. Step by step."