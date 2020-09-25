UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Tough Blow' As French Open To Allow Just 1,000 Fans A Day

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:27 PM

'Tough blow' as French Open to allow just 1,000 fans a day

French Open chief Guy Forget said Friday a government order to limit attendance at Roland Garros to a maximum of 1,000 spectators each day was a "tough blow" for the tournament

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :French Open chief Guy Forget said Friday a government order to limit attendance at Roland Garros to a maximum of 1,000 spectators each day was a "tough blow" for the tournament.

Organisers of the French Open, which gets underway four months later than planned in Paris on Sunday, had hoped for a maximum of 5,000.

That figure had already been reduced from 20,000 and then 11,500.

Instead, the French government on Thursday insisted on tougher restrictions to counter the resurgence of the coronavirus.

"We've taken note of the government's decision. We're ready, all the players are here, but it's true it's a tough blow for the tournament," Forget told France Info.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex declared that the Grand Slam tournament must be subject to the same restrictions imposed Thursday on sports events taking place in designated 'red zones' where the coronavirus is showing signs of resurgence.

"We will apply the same rules at Roland Garros as elsewhere," said Castex. "We go from 5,000 to 1,000." Sources told AFP, however, that the figure does not include credential holders such as officials, media, players and staff.

Earlier Thursday, Forget said he had hoped to protect the 5,000 limit and that the nature of the Roland Garros complex would work in the tournament's favour.

"We are able to accommodate 5,000, as small as it is, on a 12-hectare area," he said.

"We stage the tournament on the equivalent of 15 football fields, outdoors. Everyone wears a mask, even the ball boys and girls and chair umpires." The limit of 1,000 fans a day represents less than 3% of last year's total attendance of almost 520,000.

There will also be financial repercussions.

In 2019, Roland Garros accounted for around 80% of the French Tennis Federation (FFT) budget -- 255.4 million Euros out of a total 325 million.

Ticket sales generate nearly 20% of tournament revenue.

When the planned limit was 11,500 spectators, Forget estimated that "the tournament's proceeds (would) be halved", which corresponded to between 130 and 140 million euros.

The US Open in New York, which ended just under two weeks ago, banned all spectators from its sprawling Flushing Meadows complex.

Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Prime Minister Sports Budget France Paris Same New York Sunday 2019 World War Media All From Government Million US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 882 recove ..

1 minute ago

PCB Chairman pays tribute to Dean Jones

35 minutes ago

Rio scraps famed carnival as virus surges across g ..

4 minutes ago

Dygert undergoes surgery after gruesome fall in wo ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Lays Foundation Of Pakist ..

43 minutes ago

Norway's King Harald, 83, taken to hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.