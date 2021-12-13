UrduPoint.com

Tough Calls For Nagelsmann As Injury-hit Bayern Play Stuttgart

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:39 PM

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich play struggling Stuttgart with a reduced squad on Tuesday as coach Julian Nagelsmann said he had some tough calls to make to cover injuries

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich play struggling Stuttgart with a reduced squad on Tuesday as coach Julian Nagelsmann said he had some tough calls to make to cover injuries.

The German champions have been left with just two fully fit midfielders, Spain's Marc Roca and Frenchman Michal Cuisance for the trip to Stuttgart.

Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Jamal Musiala are all injured while Corentin Tolisso picked up a painful knock in the weekend win over Mainz that lifted Bayern six points clear at the top.

"Tolisso is injured but we might have to risk playing him," said Nagelsmann, without specifying the injury.

The coach had a similar approach to 18-year-old Musiala, who broke a bone in his hand against Mainz.

"We should wait, but theoretically he could play," continued Nagelsmann.

"And it's the same with Leon Goretzka. We'll make a decision on his knee depending upon how painful it is."Kimmich has been poorly after contracting Covid and is unlikely to start at Stuttgart who are one point above the relegation zone.

