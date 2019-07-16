Tough new standards have Aussies fine-tuned for worlds

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Coach Jacco Verhaeren has set brutally difficult qualifying standards to make Australia's team for this month's world swimming championships team after a poor showing two years ago.

Australia, a traditional powerhouse, had a disappointing campaign last time in Budapest, slumping to eighth on the medals table.

Their haul of just one gold, five silver and four bronze in the pool left them badly trailing the table-topping Americans, who scooped 18 golds.

Verhaeren's new selection policy means the Aussie team that competes in Gwangju is smaller than usual, but looks very strong.

He has moved the Australian trials much closer to the championships -- emulating the all-conquering Americans -- while setting qualifying times far harder than required by swimming's governing body FINA.