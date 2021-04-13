UrduPoint.com
Toulouse Host Bordeaux-Begles In Champions Cup Semi-final On May 1

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:43 PM

Toulouse will welcome Bordeaux-Begles on May 1 in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Toulouse will welcome Bordeaux-Begles on May 1 in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The Top 14 rivals will meet at Stade Ernest-Wallon 24 hours before Leinster play at La Rochelle in the other last-four tie.

Bordeaux-Begles reached the stage of the competition for the first time after last weekend's win over three-time runners up Racing 92.

Irish province Leinster, joint-record four-time winners with Toulouse, head to Stade Marcel Deflandre to face a home side coached by former Ireland and Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara.

It is the fourth time since the competition's inception in 1996 that three French clubs have reached the semi-finals.

In the second-tier Challenge Cup, Ulster go to Leicester Tigers on April 30 and Bath entertain Montpellier a day later.

The final of the Champions Cup will be held on May 22 with the Challenge Cup's fixture taking place a day earlier.

The location for the finals has yet to be announced. For a second straight year, plans to hold them in Marseille have been scrubbed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city is now due to act as host in 2022.

