Toulouse Thrash Sharks To Reach Champions Cup Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Toulouse thrash Sharks to reach Champions Cup semis

Paris, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Toulouse ran in seven tries to brush aside South African side Sharks 54-20 and reach the Champions Cup semi-finals for a fifth straight season on Saturday.

The record five-time winners will face Leinster in the last four in a rematch of the Irish province's victory at the same stage of the competition last year.

"We're going to enjoy this evening and quickly refocus on the Top 14," said Toulouse coach Ugo Mola.

"To beat the best team in Europe (Leinster), we'll have to show control, discipline and a bit of magic." Toulouse led 14-10 after a hard-fought first half which saw Grant Williams touch down to put Sharks seven points ahead before the hosts hit back through Juan Cruz Mallia's try.

Thomas Ramos scored eight minutes after the break and converted himself.

Boeta Chamberlain's try kept Sharks in the contest although Mallia's second try helped Toulouse into a 26-20 advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

But France full-back Ramos later scored another try and finished with 29 points as Toulouse ran away with the match.

Peato Mauvaka, Arthur Retiere and Romain Ntamack all also dotted down late on to punish a tired Sharks.

"Looking at the match as a whole, perhaps the score was very heavy at the end for Sharks," said Mola. "To beat this team, we needed a great Toulouse."The French giants will face Leinster for a place in the final after their 55-24 hammering of Leicester on Friday.

Later Saturday, Exeter take on Stormers at Sandy Park, while holders La Rochelle host Saracens on Sunday.

