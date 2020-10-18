UrduPoint.com
Touqeer To Lead Punjab Team In Gold Cup

Sun 18th October 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A 24-members contingent of Punjab Football team would proceed to Quetta on Sunday to feature in the 1st Chief Minister Gold Cup Football Tournament.

They would play their first match on October 22, said a statement issued here.

Touqeer ul Hassan of Faisalabad would lead the team while Ali Raza from Toba Tek Singh has been appointed as his deputy.

Former International players Asif Iqbal Khakwani,Farrukh Nawaz Gill, Haroon Yousaf and Muhammad Sarfraz have been appointed as Manager, Assistant Manager, Head coach and Assistant Coach, respectively. Afzal Dogar would be the Physio.

More Stories From Sports

