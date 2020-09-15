Tour De France Cyclists All Test Negative For Covid-19
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:15 PM
La TourduPin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :All of the cyclists in the Tour de France were negative for Covid-19 after the final round of tests, organisers said on Tuesday.
With six days left to race no rider has tested positive so far, with the world's greatest cycling race set for a triumphant arrival on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday.