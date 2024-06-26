Tour de France director promises 'brawl from day one'

With the clock ticking down on the Tour de France start from Florence on Saturday race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP he was expecting an action packed 111th edition

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) With the clock ticking down on the Tour de France start from Florence on Saturday race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP he was expecting an action packed 111th edition.

Prudhomme said Tuscan city Florence was the perfect launch pad for the Tour staged in the weeks before Paris hosts the Olympic Games.

"It's an exceptional platform and should produce an outright brawl from day one," he said of the four-way struggle for supremacy between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (of the Visma team), main challenger Tadej Pogacar (UAE), Belgian debutant Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step) and Slovenian veteran Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora).

"With these four competing with the back up of four different teams is amazing. The Tour has a habit of crowning the great champions and bringing new one's into the spotlight."

"Florence to Rimini with all the climbing and defending and then with the route taking us through the Apennines means the fight starts on day one," he predicted.

The 2024 edition avoids Paris and instead ends on the Riviera with a long and arduous individual time-trial which could produce a last day shake up of considerable proportions.

"Replacing Paris was a huge challenge and the usual last day race on the Champs-Elysees is a huge television draw the world over.

"So we needed a place which shines as brightly as (south coast city) Nice does, but one that also provided a sporting aspect in terms of who wins the overall title," he said.

"This stage not only has a unique backdrop between the sea and the mountains, but it will also sort out the form riders from the fading ones."

The 34km long 21st stage along what is known in France as the corniche, an ever undulating coastal run between tax haven Monaco and Riviera capital Nice.