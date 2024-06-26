Tour De France Director Promises 'brawl From Day One'
Muhammad Rameez Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM
With the clock ticking down on the Tour de France start from Florence on Saturday race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP he was expecting an action packed 111th edition
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) With the clock ticking down on the Tour de France start from Florence on Saturday race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP he was expecting an action packed 111th edition.
Prudhomme said Tuscan city Florence was the perfect launch pad for the Tour staged in the weeks before Paris hosts the Olympic Games.
"It's an exceptional platform and should produce an outright brawl from day one," he said of the four-way struggle for supremacy between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (of the Visma team), main challenger Tadej Pogacar (UAE), Belgian debutant Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step) and Slovenian veteran Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora).
"With these four competing with the back up of four different teams is amazing. The Tour has a habit of crowning the great champions and bringing new one's into the spotlight."
"Florence to Rimini with all the climbing and defending and then with the route taking us through the Apennines means the fight starts on day one," he predicted.
The 2024 edition avoids Paris and instead ends on the Riviera with a long and arduous individual time-trial which could produce a last day shake up of considerable proportions.
"Replacing Paris was a huge challenge and the usual last day race on the Champs-Elysees is a huge television draw the world over.
"So we needed a place which shines as brightly as (south coast city) Nice does, but one that also provided a sporting aspect in terms of who wins the overall title," he said.
"This stage not only has a unique backdrop between the sea and the mountains, but it will also sort out the form riders from the fading ones."
The 34km long 21st stage along what is known in France as the corniche, an ever undulating coastal run between tax haven Monaco and Riviera capital Nice.
Recent Stories
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off
Heavy quantity of fireworks, weapons seized
Senator Vawda seeks unconditional apology from SC in contempt case
She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups
PM Shehbaz invites opposition for talks
Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari
8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system
KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter Provincial Netball C'ship kicks off24 seconds ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate50 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day50 minutes ago
-
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development1 hour ago
-
Asian Jr Squash C’ship main draw, plate event quarterfinals on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings4 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'fairytale' inspiring new generation of Slovenian riders57 minutes ago
-
Women’s camp for Asia Cup commences in Karachi52 minutes ago
-
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi7 hours ago
-
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi7 hours ago
-
ICC Men’s T20 WC semis match officials named10 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed1 day ago