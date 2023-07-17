Tour de France duel could be decided at individual time trial

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar remain neck-and-neck in the standings after two hard weeks of the Tour de France, but stage 16's individual time trial on Tuesday could be the moment that decides the title

Defending champion Vingegaard remains 10 seconds ahead of two-time winner Pogacar in what is proving to be another gripping duel for the yellow jersey.

However, neither rider can go into Tuesday's stage with the utmost confidence of beating the other because one slip on the 22.4km race against the clock can blow away two weeks of hard work.

Riders embark individually at two-minute intervals in reverse order of the current overall standings.

That means that Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard is last down the ramp at Passy, the picturesque town in view of Mont Blanc.