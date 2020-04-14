Tour de France organisation by the numbers

Beyond the 176 riders, the Tour de France also represents a vast operation with over 4,000 people on the move daily throughout the three weeks of the race

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Beyond the 176 riders, the Tour de France also represents a vast operation with over 4,000 people on the move daily throughout the three weeks of the race.

2019 Tour de France in numbers: 4,500 people (organisation, sports groups, media partners, publicity cars, service providers) 176 cyclists (22 teams of 8 riders) 450 staff members (sporting directors, assistants, mechanics etc) On the roadside: 10-12 million spectators (60% male, 40% female; 80% percent French, 20% foreign) 7 hours per day of fans lining the course routes 92% percent of spectators come in numbers (4 to 5 per group on average) Security: 250 independent law enforcement members (Republican Guard, anti-riot police and mobile gendarmes) 29,000 police officers, gendarmes and emergency service workers deployed along length of course 3,000 regional security agents Organisation: 100 full-time employees at ASO (Amaury Sport Organisation) and 400 partners Over 500 hotels reserved 180 lorries to transport supplies daily Media: 2,000 accredited journalists and photographers 500 tv production crew members 90 TV and radio journalists in commentary stands Publicity Caravan:160 party vehicles for 11km parade600 people (480 parade workers, 120 logisticians and technicians)