Tour de France spectator who caused mass crash arrested: investigation source

Brest, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The spectator who caused a mass crash of riders on the opening day of the Tour de France has been arrested, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

"The woman has been formally identified and she was taken into custody a few minutes ago," the source told AFP after the state prosecutor for the city of Brest in Normandy, Camille Miansoni, said "a suspect is in custody".