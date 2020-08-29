UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tour De France Teams To Be Expelled If Two Members Have Virus, Including Staff

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:14 PM

Tour de France teams to be expelled if two members have virus, including staff

Teams will be expelled from the Tour de France if at least two members, including staff, test positive for the coronavirus, Christian Prudhomme told AFP Saturday

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020) Teams will be expelled from the Tour de France if at least two members, including staff, test positive for the coronavirus, Christian Prudhomme told AFP Saturday.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) on Friday had proposed that such an exclusion from the race would apply only to the riders.

"We will stay with two cases out of 30 people from the same team over a period of seven days," Prudhomme said, adding that the decision was taken by a French government unit overseeing the coronavirus crisis.

Related Topics

Cycling France Same Christian From Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Enjoy Endless Handheld Infotainment with the all n ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses lowest deaths in 24 hours as on ..

1 minute ago

Russia Records 4,941 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Brin ..

20 minutes ago

PakVsEngland: Muhammad Amir uses saliva to ball du ..

29 minutes ago

CTLC to create opportunities for educated women

32 minutes ago

China Ready to Further Develop Relations With Japa ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.