Tour de France tighten opening day security in Nice

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Grand Depart of the Tour de France on Saturday will take place "almost behind closed doors", the regional authority in Nice announced on Thursday.

Due to Covid-19 open air cultural events in France are restricted to 5,000 with Nice hosting the first three days of the 21-day race.

Spectators must all be masked and no vehicles will be allowed along the route.