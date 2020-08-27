Tour De France Tighten Opening Day Security In Nice
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:27 PM
The Grand Depart of the Tour de France on Saturday will take place "almost behind closed doors", the regional authority in Nice announced on Thursday
Due to Covid-19 open air cultural events in France are restricted to 5,000 with Nice hosting the first three days of the 21-day race.
Spectators must all be masked and no vehicles will be allowed along the route.