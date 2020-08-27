UrduPoint.com
Tour De France Tighten Opening Day Security In Nice

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Tour de France tighten opening day security in Nice

The Grand Depart of the Tour de France on Saturday will take place "almost behind closed doors", the regional authority in Nice announced on Thursday

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Grand Depart of the Tour de France on Saturday will take place "almost behind closed doors", the regional authority in Nice announced on Thursday.

Due to Covid-19 open air cultural events in France are restricted to 5,000 with Nice hosting the first three days of the 21-day race.

Spectators must all be masked and no vehicles will be allowed along the route.

More Stories From Sports

