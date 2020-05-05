UrduPoint.com
Tour De Khanjerab Cycling Race Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:11 PM

Tour de Khanjerab cycling race cancelled due to coronavirus

The third edition of International Tour de Khanjerab cycle race has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The third edition of International Tour de Khanjerab cycle race has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Tuesday.

"The event was scheduled to be held from June 18 to 21 in collaboration with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan," Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the President of PCF told APP.

According to Shah several foreign teams as well as top national athletes were set to participate in the race.

"Next year's Tour de Khanjerab will only be held if the conditions improve," he said.

He said that as the International Cycling Union (UCI) had cancelled all its events due to the prevailing situation, triggered by coronavirus, the involvement of international teams had become doubtful in Tour de Khanjerab. "This led to the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the PCF to take a joint decision to cancel the event."/395

