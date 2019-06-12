Tour de Khunjerab Cycling race from June 27

The four-day cycle race 'Tour de Khunjerab 2019' on Karakoram Highway will start from Gilgit City on June 27, 2019 and will culminate at the last bordering Khunjerab Pass on June 30, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The four-day cycle race 'Tour de Khunjerab 2019 ' on Karakoram Highway will start from Gilgit City on June 27, 2019 and will culminate at the last bordering Khunjerab Pass on June 30, 2019

More than a hundred cyclists will be participating in the international cycling race, the 'Tour de Khunjerab', pedaling past scenic mountains and earning the applause of the locals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The race will culminate on June 30, 2019 at Khunjerab Pass, which is the highest paved international border between Pakistan and China at an altitude of 15,300 feet.

The cyclists will cover a distance of 500 kilometers. The event is being organized by the Gilgit-Baltistan government in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation.