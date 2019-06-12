UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tour De Khunjerab Cycling Race From June 27

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

Tour de Khunjerab Cycling race from June 27

The four-day cycle race 'Tour de Khunjerab 2019' on Karakoram Highway will start from Gilgit City on June 27, 2019 and will culminate at the last bordering Khunjerab Pass on June 30, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The four-day cycle race 'Tour de Khunjerab 2019' on Karakoram Highway will start from Gilgit City on June 27, 2019 and will culminate at the last bordering Khunjerab Pass on June 30, 2019.

More than a hundred cyclists will be participating in the international cycling race, the 'Tour de Khunjerab', pedaling past scenic mountains and earning the applause of the locals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The race will culminate on June 30, 2019 at Khunjerab Pass, which is the highest paved international border between Pakistan and China at an altitude of 15,300 feet.

The cyclists will cover a distance of 500 kilometers. The event is being organized by the Gilgit-Baltistan government in collaboration with Pakistan Cycling Federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Cycling Gilgit Baltistan June Border 2019 Event From Government Race

Recent Stories

Rights Group Urges Hong Kong to Stop Excessive Use ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend SCO meeting in ..

1 minute ago

Hungary boat tragedy captain released on bail

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan discusses draft ToRs for ..

6 minutes ago

Cyclone heading for western India strengthens

6 minutes ago

CDA, ICT retrieves 80 kanal land from occupants at ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.