Tour De Khunjerab Int'l Cycle Race From July 12

Sat 12th June 2021

The 3rd Tour de Khunjerab International Cycle Race has been changed and would now be held from July 12 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The 3rd Tour de Khunjerab International Cycle Race has been changed and would now be held from July 12 to 16.

Afghanistan women and men teams have confirmed their participation for the race, said a press release issued here.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has informed that in consultation with the Gilgit-Baltistan Government, the dates of the 3rd Tour de Khunjerab International Cycle Race has been changed. All affiliated units and international teams have also been informed accordingly.

He said that all teams would reach Islamabad on July 8 teams will be departed to Gilgit by roads. He said the race was one of the most prestigious sport event of Pakistan and the race would not only portray a soft image of Pakistan but will also boost tourism of the northern areas.

Shah said that immature cyclists can also participate in the race and PCF believes in giving equal opportunities to the female cyclists, and this time female teams of all affiliated units would also participate in the race.

