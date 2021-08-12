Tour de Khyber Pass Cycling Race on 13 Aug to mark Independence Day of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to commemorate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner, the Tour de Khyber Pass Cycling Race at historical Khyber Pass to Michini Post will be held on August 13.

The Race which will be peddled off from historical Khyber Pass in a mountainous region and will culminate at another historical point Michini Post of Landikotal, after passing through Spin Ghar mountains.

The cycling road trip would be a unique event wherein national and international cyclists would participate.

When contacted, President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah disclosed that all arrangements had been finalized for the smooth conduct of the Race and Director sports Merged areas Pir Abdullah Shah has extended all financial and moral support to the Federation for holding the historical Cycling Race.